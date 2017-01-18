The confession of the criminal John Kerry

Source: Voltaire Network

by Thierry Meyssan

"The war against Syria is the first to have been waged, for more than six years, in the digital era. A wealth of documents which should have remained secret for many years have already been published. Although they have been released in different countries, so that international public opinion is unaware of them, they already enable us to piece together the events concerned. The release of a recording of comments made in private by John Kerry last September reveals the policies of the Secretary of State and obliges all observers — including ourselves — to review our previous analyses." (01/17/17)

http://www.voltairenet.org/article194952.html