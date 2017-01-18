Mainstream media's Russian bogeymen

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Gareth Porter

"The false Burlington Electric hack scare is reminiscent of an earlier story of Russian hacking of a utility for which the DHS was responsible as well. In November 2011, it reported an 'intrusion' into a Springfield, Illinois water district computer that similarly turned out to be a fabrication. Like the Burlington fiasco, the false report was preceded by a DHS claim that U.S. infrastructure systems were already under attack." (01/17/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/foreign-policy/mainstream-medias-russian-bogeymen/