Facts aren't enough to save liberal democracy

Source: Niskanen Center

by Christopher Robichaud

"Facts these days are taking a beating in politics. A month or so back, Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes shared on 'The Diane Rehm Show' that '[t]here's no such thing, unfortunately, anymore, as facts.' She was pilloried in the press over this, not unsurprisingly, though her words, taken at face value, do at least convey a sense of loss over our purported predicament — it's unfortunate that there aren't any facts anymore. Unfortunate or not, is she right that truth has left the building? Well, no, of course not. We still have death and taxes, if nothing else, two stubborn, non-negotiable facts of modern life. And even if Republicans somehow manage to do away entirely with the latter in the first hundred days of Trump's presidency, I'm pretty sure we'll be stuck with our own mortality for at least a little while longer." (01/17/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/facts-arent-enough-save-liberal-democracy/