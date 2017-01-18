Shocking! Discrimination against Obama and Trump!

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"According to the Washington Post, the Woodmont Country Club, which is a predominantly Jewish country club in Washington's suburbs, is threatening to deny President Obama's application for membership. No, not because he's black but because he has not displayed a sufficiently servile position when it comes to the Israel-Palestinian dispute. Meanwhile, Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday is backing out of a commitment she made to sing at this week's presidential inauguration. Her reason? She decided that her that her participation in the inauguration might be construed as support for Trump. According to an article on Fox News, Holliday even apologized for her lapse of judgment and for causing heartbreak for her fans by initially agreeing to do the performance. All of this is, needless to say, no doubt quite shocking to the politically elite in Washington. After all, isn't discrimination illegal?" (01/17/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/17/shocking-discrimination-obama-trump/