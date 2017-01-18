One weird trick to improve copyright: Fix EULAs

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Corynne McSherry and Kit Walsh

"Congress has been spinning its wheels on comprehensive copyright reform, but it could do a lot of good with one simple fix: forbid manufacturers from using EULAs to force consumers to waive their fair use rights. Traditionally, once a person has purchased a product, she has been free to use it however she sees fit without oversight or control from the copyright owner. Purchasers have also been free to use competitors’ add-on software and hardware that interoperate with the goods they buy, because innovators have been able to develop and distribute such technologies. That expectation is upended when it comes to products that come with embedded software, from tractors to refrigerators to toasters and children’s toys." (01/17/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/one-weird-trick-improve-copyright-fix-eulas