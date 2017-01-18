Source: Ars Technica

"Soon after Halley VI was installed in its new home in 2012, a large crack in the ice shelf that had long been dormant started growing again. A few years of study led to the selection of a new site 23 kilometers away, which seven of the eight building modules have now been dragged to. But last October, a new crack in the ice shelf appeared on the other side of the station. This is a smaller crack that doesn't extend all the way to the bottom, but it has cut off one of the resupply routes to the station. During the approaching dark Antarctic winter, air transportation for evacuations is a dicey proposal. Because the researchers aren’t certain about what could happen with these cracks in the next few months, the British Antarctic Survey announced Monday that it would shut down the station this winter and bring home the 16 people who normally hold down the fort (in addition to the 72 people already coming home from summer duty)." (01/17/17)

http://arstechnica.com/science/2017/01/antarctic-science-station-will-empty-for-winter-due-to-ice-shelf-cracks/