Trump calls key part of GOP tax plan "too complicated"

Source: Yahoo! News

"How President-elect Donald Trump might actually execute his policy promises is starting to come into focus. And one thing that’s clear is the typical complications lawmakers and citizens alike have come to expect from major pieces of legislation don’t seem likely to be acceptable to Trump. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump spoke out against one of the most contentious parts of the House Republican plan to overhaul the US tax code. According to the Journal’s report published Monday night, Trump called the border adjustment element of the House Republican plan 'too complicated,' adding that, 'Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it. Because usually it means we’re going to get adjusted into a bad deal. That’s what happens.'" (01/17/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-calls-a-key-part-of-the-republican-tax-plan-too-complicated-155258740.html