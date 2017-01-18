FTC gang lays groundwork to demand bribes from Qualcomm, Apple

Source: MarketWatch

"An antitrust lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Qualcomm Inc. puts a dark cloud over a chip company that had managed to battle back from a steep stock drop. … On Tuesday, just days before the Donald Trump administration takes over, the FTC alleged that Qualcomm is using anticompetitive tactics to 'maintain its monopoly in the supply of a key semiconductor device used in cellphones and other consumer products.' It also alleged that Qualcomm, in a manner similar to past behavior by chip giant Intel Corp. gave Apple Inc. 'rebate payments' of royalties, conditioned upon Apple's exclusive use of Qualcomm processors in its devices." (01/17/17)

