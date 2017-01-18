The LAVA Flow Podcast, episode 53

Source: The LAVA Flow Podcast

"It's the annual New Year, New Laws 2017 episode! Are new 2017 laws around the country a net positive or negative for liberty? Also, Whats in the News with stories on legislated porn-blockers, suing porn websites, Stingrays, NSA Watchdog fired, Alexa, school fight felonies, and NH Constitutional carry. Also a new segment called New Hampshire, It's Like This Too, and a Muh Roads segment on who will really build the roads." (01/16/17)

http://thelavaflow.com/new-year-new-laws-2017-edition-tlf053/