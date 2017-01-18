Freedom Feens Radio, 01/17/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"Jim Jesus, Jeremy Heisen-n-word, and MWD start off with some jokes, complain about not being able get anything done on national holidays, deceptive YouTube posting practices, Jim reads a new, angry comment from a really old blog post on vaping by MWD, and then plunderphonics is discussed. In the second hour, MWD plays a some vaporwave and Brian Eno songs on the air (versions by Eno, Bauhaus, and Hilsinger from Bomb), Steve Miller-Miller finally joins after MWD has to TeamViewer in, on the air, to solve Miller-Miller’s connection woes." [various formats] (01/17/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=13597