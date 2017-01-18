Source: CounterPunch

by Charles Pierson

"Over 75 states possess unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly called drones. We know of fifteen states which possessed armed drones at the end of 2016. They are the US, UK, China, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Africa, and Turkey. As you read this, ISIS drones are dropping bombs on the Iraqi city of Mosul. … DIY drones are unlikely to change the course of the war in Iraq and Syria, although they may prolong it, adding to the war's cost both in treasure and in human lives. Of greater concern, is the potential improvised IEDs have to be used in terrorist attacks against civilians in the US, Europe, and elsewhere. A drone can fly over a security barrier or police cordon which would stop a human suicide bomber." (01/18/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/18/drone-proliferation-ramps-up/