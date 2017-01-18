US Secret Service to pay $24 million to black agents over decades-old race discrimination case

Source: New York Daily News

"The Secret Service, the federal agency tasked with protecting the President, agreed on Tuesday to pay $24 million to more than 100 of its black agents who claim that their superiors fostered racism, according to court documents. The settlement puts to rest a contentious, nearly two-decade-old case that was brought by black agents who deemed their work environment blatantly discriminatory, with white agents getting routinely promoted over more qualified African-Americans." (01/18/17)

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/secret-service-pay-24-million-race-discrimination-case-article-1.2949095