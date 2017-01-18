Oil's bad that ends bad

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Sometimes socialism seems reasonable. Emphasis on 'seems.' Take natural resource socialism. Ores and oil are 'just there in the ground' and 'belong to everybody.' So it 'just makes sense' that 'the people' should 'own' the mining and drilling and refining industries, and run these operations to share the profits to help 'everybody,' not just a few. The Mexican government bought into this back in 1938, when it nationalized the U.S.- and Dutch-based oil companies. Today, the industry is under-capitalized, its equipment old and inefficient. Mexico itself is a mess. The government is corrupt and the people far poorer than would have been the case had they not bought into the nationalization mania. The cause of the problems should not be in dispute." (01/18/17)

