Source: CNN

"Edward Snowden's leave to remain in Russia has been extended until 2020, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed to CNN. Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor, sought asylum in Russia in June 2013 after leaking volumes of information on American intelligence and surveillance operations to the media." (01/18/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/18/europe/russia-snowden-asylum-extension/