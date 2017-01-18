Source: Mises Canada

by Danny Leroy

"According to Dean Beeby, a reporter with CBC news, the federal government in Canada is contemplating the implementation and enforcement of sales taxes on foreign digital vendors such as Netflix. I am not a Netflix subscriber, but many are. The company generated revenues of US$6.8 billion in 2015 satisfying more than 86 million customers of all over the world for a few dollars a month. In a briefing noted prepared for Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, the lack of sales-tax collection 'not only represents a significant loss of potential tax revenue for government, but it can also place domestic digital suppliers at an unfair competitive disadvantage.'" (01/17/17)

https://www.mises.ca/the-problem-with-taxing-netflix/