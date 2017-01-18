Israel: Cop, Bedouin killed in clashes over demolitions

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Two people have been killed in southern Israel during a confrontation between police and Bedouin villagers over the demolition of illegally built homes. Police said an officer was killed in a car-ramming attack in Umm al-Hiran, in the Negev desert, and that the Israeli Arab driver of the car was shot dead. They said the driver was active in the Israeli Islamic Movement. But locals said he was a teacher who had only wanted to talk to officials to try to stop the demolitions." (01/18/17)

