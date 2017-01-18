Source: The American Conservative

by Kelley Beaucar Vlahos

"There is much to learn about what Donald Trump's foreign policy is going to look like, with one of the most anticipated issues being his approach to Israel. After eight years of the Obama administration, the relationship between the U.S. and its Middle East partner has frayed considerably over significant and seemingly insurmountable differences, those concerning the nuclear deal with Iran and the expanding settlements in the West Bank being the most consequential, if not existential. Trump started off his campaign signaling he would be 'neutral' on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, but he has shifted considerably in recent weeks toward the views of the staunchest Zionists." (01/18/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trump-and-israel/