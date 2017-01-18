Brazil: Regime calls up army to quell prison violence

Source: Yahoo! News

"Brazil's government Tuesday ordered the armed forces to help secure the country's overcrowded jails as police fought to separate rival gangs of inmates in one prison following a massacre. Inmates climbed on the roof and set up barriers of furniture in a northeastern jail inhabited by warring rival drug gangs vowing to behead each other. Police fired rubber bullets to try to keep apart two rival factions, sending the inmates fleeing in panic and drawing screams from their relatives gathered outside the prison walls. A total of 26 prisoners were killed in a bloodbath at the weekend in the facility, the Alcacuz jail near the northeastern city of Natal." (01/17/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/brazil-police-fire-rubber-bullets-inmates-144032366.html