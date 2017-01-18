The "Russia hacked the election" narrative battle continues — are Republicans paying attention?

Source: National Review

by Andrew McCarthy

"I contended in last weekend's column that the Justice Department's inspector-general investigation, focusing on statements by FBI director James Comey in the stretch-run of the presidential campaign, is part of a carefully orchestrated Democratic scheme to win the narrative battle over the 2016 election. The inquiry into whether Director Comey's disclosures about the Clinton e-mails investigation violated DOJ standards is merely a pretext. The real objective is to bolster the claim that Donald Trump's triumph was illegitimate, thus undermining his presidency. The same strategy informs the Democrats' continued repetition of the theme that 'Russia hacked the election.'" (01/18/17)

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/443945/democrats-jeff-sessions-recuse-himself-russia-investigation