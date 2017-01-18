Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $7.2 billion in mix of government bribes and victim settlements

Source: CNBC

"Deutsche Bank agreed on Tuesday to pay $7.2 billion for misleading investors in its sale of residential mortgage-backed securities, among the largest resolutions of its kind. The U.S. Justice Department said the settlement requires Germany's biggest lender to pay a $3.1 billion civil penalty under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act. It will also provide $4.1 billion in relief to underwater homeowners, distressed borrowers and affected communities." (01/17/17)

