Source: Cobden Center

by Gordon Kerr

"Mainstream media are worried about 2017 shocks. So they should be. If you had gambled a pound (or euro) this time last year on a triple accumulator; Leicester City to be English football champions, Brexit, and then Trump, you would have redeemed your betting slip for a million. Bookmakers are not offering odds anywhere like that on a 'quad' bet now popular; i) Geert Wilders (Netherlands, March 15th), presently polling at 20%, ii) Marine Le Pen, (France, April 23rd), 25%; iii) Frauke Petry and Jorg Meuthen (Germany, August 27th), 13.5%; iv) Beppe Grillo of 5 Star (Italy, date uncertain, perhaps October), 28%. Your authors, despite reduced odds, fancy a little flutter. For the ECB and Bank of England, already struggling with separate credibility problems discussed below, any such shocks might prove rather welcome." (01/18/17)

http://www.cobdencentre.org/2017/01/central-banks-pray-for-electoral-shocks-forced-to-nationalise-monte-dei-paschi-italy-looks-in-trouble-but-cleverly-plays-its-sicilian-defence/