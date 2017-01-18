Italy struck by three strong quakes in an hour

Source: Chicago Tribune

"Series of three strong earthquakes hit central Italy in the space of an hour Wednesday, shaking the same region that suffered a series of deadly quakes last year and has been buried under more than three feet of snow in recent days. There were no immediate reports of casualties but tremors were felt as far away as Rome, where the subway was closed as a precaution and parents were asked to pick up their children from schools." (01/18/17)

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-italy-earthquake-20170118-story.html