Moth with wild hairdo named after Donald Trump

"Donald Trump isn't even sworn in as president yet, but he already has a species named after him: a micro-moth with a bushy head of yellowish-white scales. Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is found in a habitat that, ironically, stretches across the U.S.-Mexico border — from California to Baja California. Biologists have long known that twirler moths inhabited the region, but until recently, they thought there was only one species in the genus." (01/17/17)

