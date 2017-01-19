About anonymous alcoholism: Notes on the cultocracy

Source: Strike The Root

by Kevin M Patten

"Lest I be accused of throwing every problematic drinker under the bus, let's get the boringly obvious out of the way: There's no doubt that the institution of Alcoholics Anonymous has helped a few people overcome their addiction. But I find it refreshing that after decades of monopolistic influence on the courts and rehabs, AA is finally facing the opprobrium that it very rightly deserves. Jack Trimpey, founder of Rational Recovery, and one of the original malcontents, described AA as (however unoriginally) a 'Cultocracy.' It is, that annoying word, systemic, and so Charles Manson and Jim Jones would have their competition cut out for them. AA could further be defined as an 'Open Source Cult': you can either be the vulnerable drone, the convenient torchbearer, or the high priest who bashes you over the head with 'how many days' he has, looking knightly for the young ladies and saintly for the hapless dregs. But this is mainly for those who are here voluntarily." (01/18/17)

http://www.strike-the-root.com/about-anonymous-alcoholism-notes-on-cultocracy