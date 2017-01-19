FL: Corrupt pols ignore law, move to keep medical marijuana business in cronies' hands

Source: Lakeland Ledger

"Authors of Florida's voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana are blasting proposed rules to regulate the cannabis industry. The proposed rules, released Tuesday by state health officials, would essentially maintain current vendors' stranglehold on the medical marijuana industry — poised to become one of the nation's top money-makers — by applying current Florida laws and rules to the constitutional amendment approved in November. 'The rule is basically ignoring the text of the constitutional amendment at almost every point of the way,' Ben Pollara, campaign manager of the political committee backing the amendment, said in a telephone interview Tuesday." (01/17/17)

