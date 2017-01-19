The antidote to Marxist literary criticism

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Jason Jewell

"For decades, Marxist theory has occupied a preeminent place in the field of literary criticism. (I recall one of my conventionally liberal history professor's stating around the year 2000 that 'Marxism is dead everywhere except in English departments.') The Marxist critic views works of literature, as well as those works' forms and meanings, as products of particular social institutions that reflect a particular ideology. The Marxist critic evaluates these works according to how 'progressive' they are. Christians and others who reject the materialist assumptions undergirding Marxism need different ways to approach literature. In Literature and Liberty, Allen Mendenhall presents libertarianism as an alternative lens through which to view works of literature as a means of understanding them better." (01/18/17)

