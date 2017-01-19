Amazon to begin accepting food stamps for USDA pilot program

Source: United Press International

"This summer, Amazon.com will begin accepting food stamps for online grocery orders to help the U.S. Department of Agriculture launch a pilot program aimed at making fresh food more available to low-income Americans in rural areas. The planned two-year USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) online program will feature Amazon as one of seven online grocers to test the project — specifically regarding web ordering and online payments." (01/17/17)

