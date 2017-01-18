Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"As Democrats object to Donald Trump's appointment of conservative billionaire heiress Betsy DeVos to head up the U.S. Department of Education, Republicans, are once again, not surprisingly, abandoning the principles of their favorite mantra — 'free enterprise, private property, and limited government.' The Republicans now control both houses of Congress, right? They also now control the presidency, right? So, what's the problem? Just introduce a bill in Congress to abolish the Department of Education, the position advocated by conservative icon Ronald Reagan, pass it, and have President Trump sign it into law. Voila! No more Department of Education." (01/18/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/18/abolish-department-education/