Source: spiked

by Tom Slater

"The Islamophobia industry — the loose network of self-touting community representatives and Islamic groups — piles on anyone who dares criticise or ridicule Islam, or those who merely probe at issues affecting Muslim communities in a less-than-deferent manner. And from Stop Funding Hate to IPSO, it now has strong allies among nominally secular Brits and institutions, who have colluded in the specious conflation of Islam (an ideology) with Muslims (a group of people). We all pay the price for this. In this climate, crucial topics are swept under the carpet and free debate is further eroded.

The idea that the media are ridden with anti-Islam prejudice is ridiculous." (01/18/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/policing-criticism-of-islam-the-new-star-chamber/