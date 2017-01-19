Paranormals, psychics, and politicians: The human need to believe in hucksters

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Craig Cantoni

"Why are Clinton loyalists blaming Putin for Hillary losing the election? Why do Trump loyalists believe that Donald's economic hokum will make America great again? Why do I believe in different nonsense without realizing it? What is it about humans from all walks of life and education levels that they fall for flimflam artists, hucksters, scoundrels, and claptrap? Why do they suspend rationality, reason, and logic? One can spend a lifetime looking for answers in philosophy, history, anthropology, sociology, and evolutionary psychology. Or one can spend an hour and 33 minutes watching the 2015 documentary, 'An Honest Liar.'" (01/18/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/blog/paranormals-psychics-politicians-human-need-believe-hucksters/