The right way to cut wasteful defense spending

Source: Cato Institute

by Christopher A Preble

"President-elect Donald Trump has made cutting wasteful defense spending a top priority, specifically targeting federal defense contracts. He called defense industry leaders to the proverbial woodshed to protest costly projects, including threatening on Twitter to cancel Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and Boeing's contract to build two new Air Force Ones. These tweets send a strong message, and both Boeing and Lockheed have said they intend to work with Trump to reduce program costs. But significantly reducing bloat in the defense budget will require much more than tweets." (01/18/17)

