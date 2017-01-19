Romania: Protests erupt over government's plan to pardon thousands

Source: Killeen Daily Herald

"Several thousand people marched through the Romanian capital on Wednesday night to protest the government's plan to pardon thousands of prisoners — a surprise move to allegedly reduce overcrowding in prisons that would also benefit some notable government supporters. Premier Sorin Grindeanu wants to implement the measure through an emergency ordinance, which would not require the approval of parliament or the president." (01/18/17)

