Syria: Russia, Turkish forces in joint airstrikes on Islamic State targets

Source: Rochester Post Bulletin

"The Russian military says it has teamed up with Turkey to conduct joint airstrikes against an Islamic State group's stronghold in northern Syria. Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the military's General Staff said nine Russian warplanes and eight Turkish jets have taken part in the strikes on the outskirts of al-Bab in the province of Aleppo." (01/18/17)

http://www.postbulletin.com/news/world/russia-turkish-in-joint-airstrikes-on-is-in-northern-syria/article_1982c03e-3f52-562f-8387-08cb7232e289.html