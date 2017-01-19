Betsy DeVos v the bitter status quo

Source: USA Today

by Gloria Romero & Larry Sand

"Betsy DeVos will become our new secretary of Education. Nonetheless, the process has been one of the rockiest for a Trump nominee. Her detractors have been doing everything they can to smear the prominent reformer from Michigan. Teachers' union leaders have been especially vitriolic in their opposition to the appointment. … Others who criticize her complain that she is a billionaire, never attended a public school and has no teaching experience. Even in the school choice movement, many are not yet ready to support her. The only nationally recognized parent group backing DeVos is the New York City Parents Union… Certainly, there is a disconnect that DeVos, if confirmed, will have to overcome. DeVos, in our opinion, should be confirmed — and should look to partner with real world parents, in leading the path for change." (01/18/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/18/betsy-devos-education-school-choice-column/96685156