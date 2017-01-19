The great California bag surplus

Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"I just got back from a long vacation in my home state of California. The bad news about California is that its people and government have unusually severe economic illiteracy. The good news is that their severe economic illiteracy provides enough illuminating examples to fill a textbook. This trip, my favorite case in point has been California's law requiring stores to charge at least ten cents per bag. Economically speaking, what is this law? Most non-economists call it a 'tax on bags,' but it's totally not." (01/18/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/01/californias_gre.html