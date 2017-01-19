And now the left's war on normal [sic] Americans truly begins

Source: Town Hall

by Kurt Schlichter

"President-elect Donald Trump replaces President Faily McWorsethancarter Friday, but we’re not going to be able to Netflix and chill in the fight for freedom. The left and its establishment allies are desperate to regain the power they see slipping away, and we need to understand that the only way to stop them is to beat them to a pulp and leave them whimpering in the fetal position, crying out for their genderfluid mommies. The left’s strategy is simple: deny normal Americans normalcy. After all, that’s what we really want, a return to normal. We haven’t experienced real normal since the Democrats denied the legitimacy of W’s election in 2000 — you know, during one of those timeframes when denying the legitimacy of the president was cool, a phenomenon that coincidentally only occurs whenever a Republican wins." [editor's note: If you can overlook the vicious & inflammatory rhetoric, the is some truth there – SAT] (01/18/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/01/19/and-now-the-lefts-war-on-normal-americans-truly-begins-n2273101