Bosnian Serb nationalist leader dismisses US sanctions

Source: Omaha World-Herald

"Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has dismissed U.S. sanctions imposed on him for obstructing the peace accords that ended Bosnia's war two decades ago, calling it a reversible act of revenge by the departing Obama administration. Dodik, who is the president of Republika Srpska, Serb-run part of Bosnia, said Wednesday he was confident his relationship with the U.S. will improve when President-elect Donald Trump takes office." (01/18/17)

