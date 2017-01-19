One agency at a time

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"US Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner (X, XX) just introduced the 'ATF Elimination Act as a bill in the latest Congress, according to BearingArms.com. His stated purpose is to reduce government spending and duplication, but it would obviously change American society in truly unimaginable ways. Just imagine, in one fell swoop, fired by the new order sweeping the nation and the world, the FedGov would eliminate all alcohol, every firearm, and every sort of tobacco. Not only would the FedGov save billions upon billions spent both to buy these things AND to fight to control or prevent the use of these things." (01/18/17)

http://www.thepriceofliberty.org/?p=10616