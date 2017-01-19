Say what you will about the Kochs, at least they believe in what they preach

Source: The New Republic

by Alex Shephard

"There is a leadership void on the left. And David Brock has wasted no time since the election trying to fill it. A staunch ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton since his dubious conversion to liberalism in the early 2000s, Brock has spent the past few years running a host of Clinton-affiliated super PACs and nonprofits, including the purported media watchdog Media Matters. As the New Republic reported late last year, the conventional wisdom inside and outside of these organizations was that Brock expected that he would be rewarded when Hillary Clinton was elected president." (01/18/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/139947/david-brock-will-never-successful-koch-brothers