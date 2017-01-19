Say what you will about the Kochs, at least they believe in what they preach

Source: The New Republic
by Alex Shephard

"There is a leadership void on the left. And David Brock has wasted no time since the election trying to fill it. A staunch ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton since his dubious conversion to liberalism in the early 2000s, Brock has spent the past few years running a host of Clinton-affiliated super PACs and nonprofits, including the purported media watchdog Media Matters. As the New Republic reported late last year, the conventional wisdom inside and outside of these organizations was that Brock expected that he would be rewarded when Hillary Clinton was elected president." (01/18/17)

  dL

    Koch's were instrumental in the 1980s Reagan Revolution, 1990s Gingrich revolution??? Some revisionist history going on there, I think. One thing I do know is that outside of libertarian circles, no one ever heard of Charles and David Koch until 2008(similar to Soros outside of financial market circles circa 2000).

    David Brock is not the Koch's…nor is he George Soros. He ain't got the money. The funny thing about the Koch's and Soros is that if you put them in a room together, I'm not sure how much they would actually disagree. To be frank, I would rather live in a world negotiated directly between those two than the world we get by those two working through the organs of partisan politics. The latter gives us the worst of each one, not the best.