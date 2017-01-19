Escaping Philly's soda tax

Source: Independent Institute

by Abigail R Hall Blanco

"My students' textbook tells them to think of elasticity as a synonym [f]or 'escape.' It's a good mental framework. If someone faces an elastic demand and have a lot of substitutes, they can easily buy another item if a tax is imposed. So, can Philly soda drinkers escape the tax? Is the elasticity of demand for sugary drinks elastic or inelastic? One might think it would be difficult to escape the tax since it's imposed on all sugary beverages. If you want a sweet drink, what are you to do? This makes sense — except for the fact that Philadelphia isn't located on an desert island." (01/18/17)

