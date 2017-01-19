In the age of Trump, resistance requires creativity

Source: The American Prospect

by Adele M Stan

"Since the shock of election night, and the ongoing tremors of scandal and shenanigans surrounding or promulgated by President-elect Donald J. Trump and his transition team, liberals and progressives in the institutional left have struggled with how to respond. So has most of America, which awards Trump the lowest approval numbers ever for an incoming president, yet is not yet appalled enough to kick up a fuss. As Trump made clear in his carnival show of a press conference, he intends to maintain power by continuing to break the norms of such institutions as the free press — and society at large. Institutions operate on the assumption of long-held norms. So does society. But artists, less so." (01/18/17)

