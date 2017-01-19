Progressives [sic] are the new Silent Majority

Source: In These Times

by Theo Anderson

"Something remarkable has happened over the past few years: A new silent majority has emerged, decades after Richard Nixon made that phrase famous. Nixon meant the people whose values were, he said, dominant in American culture, but underrepresented in American politics. Calling them the silent majority was a way of channeling the white backlash against the civil rights movement. The new silent majority is defined by the broad consensus that has emerged in the United States around progressive policies. This consensus isn’t widely reported. In fact, it’s obscured by the oft-repeated idea that the nation is deeply polarized, as if Americans are torn between support for conservative and progressive policies. They aren’t. On the battlefield of ideology, conservatives have been routed." [editor's note: I would not label it "progressive" but he may have a point – SAT] (01/18/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19816/progressives-are-the-new-silent-majority