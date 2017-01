Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Kevin Carson

"There’s a lot of disagreement in American politics — from Berniecrats, to the centrist neoliberal establishment, to right-libertarians, to nationalist reactionaries like Trump and his followers — on TPP and other trade agreements. But there's one thing they all agree on: calling it 'free trade.' And they're all wrong." (01/18/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/47598