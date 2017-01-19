Five years later, victory over SOPA means more than ever

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Rainey Reitman

"It would have happened slowly at first. A broken hyperlink here and there. A few Google searches with links leading to nowhere. In the beginning, global users of the web would have barely noticed pieces of the Internet going dark. Then there may have been a few investigative journalists piecing things together, and then more coverage as mainstream media picked it up. Adversaries of the open web would have grown bolder, attacking larger and larger websites. Services and companies that we enjoyed would have been shut down or drastically changed. Some sites would never have existed at all, but Internet users would never really know what they were missing. The increasingly rigid control of the Internet would have turned surfing the web into an experience more like surfing television stations — moving from one controlled, expensive online platform to the next — than the strange maze of eccentric, eclectic information flows that we have today. In a few generations, the wildness of the web would have been extinguished. Instead, we fought back." (01/18/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/5-years-later-victory-over-sopa-means-more-ever