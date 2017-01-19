Oppression: Symptoms and causes

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Larken Rose

"[S]o many people object to the inevitable results of having a ruling class, but when faced with the idea of not having a political master at all, they get even more agitated and alarmed in the other direction. They start talking about how, yeah, we need 'reform,' and need to petition and vote differently, but if someone suggests that maybe we should get away from the abuser entirely, they suddenly go into terminal Stockholm Syndrome mode. 'I know it's been nasty and violent, but it can get better! Deep down I know it cares about me, and wants what's best for me! It can change! And in a way it's my fault. And I can't possibly live without it!' So let me be blunt to the point of being rude: if you zealously condemn the misdeeds of the powers that be, while continuing to argue that 'government' is legitimate and necessary, you are an enabler of tyranny." (01/18/17)

