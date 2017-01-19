CIA unveils new rules it will break when collecting information on Americans

Source: Reuters

"The Central Intelligence Agency on Wednesday unveiled revised rules for collecting, analyzing and storing information on American citizens, updating the rules for the information age and publishing them in full for the first time. The guidelines are designed 'in a manner that protects the privacy and civil rights of the American people,' CIA General Counsel Caroline Krass told a briefing at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia. The new rules were released amid continued public discomfort over the government's surveillance powers, an issue that gained prominence following revelations in 2013 by former government contractor Edward Snowden that the National Security Agency (NSA) secretly collected the communications data of millions of ordinary Americans." (01/18/17)

