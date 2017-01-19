Canada: Shark Tank star launches Tory leadership bid

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Canadian businessman and reality TV star Kevin O'Leary is running for the leadership of the federal Conservative party. He joins 13 other contenders in the crowded race. Mr O'Leary, who appears on the reality shows 'Shark Tank' in the US and 'Dragon's Den' in Canada, has been seriously exploring a bid since December. He has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump for both his TV and business background and his boastful tendencies. Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper stepped down as party leader in November 2015 after losing the federal election to the Trudeau Liberals. Conservatives pick their new leader on 27 May." (01/18/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38659147