Report: Some red states supported cannabis more than Trump

Source: Smell the Truth

"America’s red states may be responsible for Donald Trump’s presidential election, but some of those states think just as highly about legalizing marijuana as they do Trump, if not even more. Five states with marijuana-related initiatives on their November 2016 ballot showed similar support for both cannabis legalization as well as a Trump presidency, reports Marijuana Business Daily. Marijuana-related measures in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota received almost as many or more votes than Trump earned in each respective area, with the exception of Arkansas, who favored Trump by nearly 100,000 more votes than their medical cannabis ballot initiative." (01/17/17)

