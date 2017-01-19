Price suggests states will lead on ObamaCare replacement, access for "everybody"

Source: Fox News

"Rep. Tom Price gave a glimpse Wednesday into how and when incoming President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans will replace ObamaCare, saying their goal is to 'insure everybody' and suggesting the new GOP plan will largely give states the responsibility of covering Americans. 'Insurance for everybody has always been my stated goal,' Price said during the start of his Senate confirmation hearings. He also argued that more insurance accessibility along with financial help for consumers are the keys to a better plan. The Georgia lawmaker and orthopedic surgeon made the remarks as Americans look for details on how Trump plans to replace the 2010 health care law, which insures roughly 20 million Americans." [editor's note: still focused on "coverage" not promoting wellness. Fail! – SAT] (01/18/17)

