Rick Scott: Results, not ratings, will matter for Trump

Source: USA TODAY

"Florida Gov. Rick Scott isn't worried about Donald Trump's record low approval ratings. More than a year ago, Scott touted Trump in a USA TODAY op-ed that exasperated the Floridians then running against him for the Republican nomination, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio. The headline: 'Donald Trump has America's pulse.' Now, on the eve of Trump's inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Scott dismissed concerns about the president-elect's failure so far to attract support from Americans who didn't vote for him, and he faulted congressional Democrats who have announced plans to boycott the swearing-in ceremony Friday, including several from Florida." (01/18/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/01/18/rick-scott-results-not-ratings-matter-trump/96709608